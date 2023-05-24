A temporary sign has been installed at Falmer Station dedicated to Brighton and Hove Albion’s historic achievement.

Brighton will play in Europe for the first time next season after sealing qualification with two Premier League games to spare. A point against Manchester City tonight (Wednesday, May 24) will guarantee Albion’s place in the Europa League next season.

To congratulate Roberto De Zerbi’s team, a sign – with a seagull above the Southern Rail sign – has been installed at the railway station outside the Amex stadium, which reads: ‘Falmer – next stop, Europe!’.

“Heading to the last home match of the season tonight?” Southern Rail asked followers on Twitter.

“You may notice something a little different at Falmer Station! The temporary signage has been put up to celebrate the club making it to Europe next year. Well done Seagulls!”

