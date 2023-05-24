Brighton will play in Europe for the first time next season after sealing qualification with two Premier League games to spare. A point against Manchester City tonight (Wednesday, May 24) will guarantee Albion’s place in the Europa League next season.
To congratulate Roberto De Zerbi’s team, a sign – with a seagull above the Southern Rail sign – has been installed at the railway station outside the Amex stadium, which reads: ‘Falmer – next stop, Europe!’.
“Heading to the last home match of the season tonight?” Southern Rail asked followers on Twitter.
“You may notice something a little different at Falmer Station! The temporary signage has been put up to celebrate the club making it to Europe next year. Well done Seagulls!”
