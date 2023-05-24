Edit Account-Sign Out
A temporary sign has been installed at Falmer Station dedicated to Brighton and Hove Albion’s historic achievement.
By Sam Morton
Published 24th May 2023, 20:31 BST

Brighton will play in Europe for the first time next season after sealing qualification with two Premier League games to spare. A point against Manchester City tonight (Wednesday, May 24) will guarantee Albion’s place in the Europa League next season.

To congratulate Roberto De Zerbi’s team, a sign – with a seagull above the Southern Rail sign – has been installed at the railway station outside the Amex stadium, which reads: ‘Falmer – next stop, Europe!’.

“Heading to the last home match of the season tonight?” Southern Rail asked followers on Twitter.

“You may notice something a little different at Falmer Station! The temporary signage has been put up to celebrate the club making it to Europe next year. Well done Seagulls!”

Brighton will play in Europe for the first time next season after sealing qualification with two Premier League games to spare. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Brighton will play in Europe for the first time next season after sealing qualification with two Premier League games to spare. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Brighton will play in Europe for the first time next season after sealing qualification with two Premier League games to spare. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
