Brighton give fresh Tommy Watson update as duo ruled out for Oxford United fixture

All the latest League Cup team news for Brighton an Hove Albion

There could be a number of competitive debuts for Brighton at Oxford United in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Seagulls will hope for a morale boosting cup win at Gary Rowett's Championship team, after a disappointing 2-0 loss against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium last Sunday.

Summer signings Olivier Boscagli, Diego Coppola, Tommy Watson and Greek duo Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas are all yet to feature for Fabian Hurzeler's first team.

Brighton looked short of attacking options at Everton and the likes of Watson, Kostoulas and Tzimas could provide a welcome boost.

"They will both be in the squad so let’s see how much game time they will get," said Hurzeler in Tuesday's pre-Oxford United press conference.

“They need to get some game time to get closer to the team. They need to use every training session to adapt to the intensity.

“I think tomorrow there might be an opportunity for them to get some minutes and to show why they are here."

Ex-Sunderland ace Tommy Watson pushing to start

Watson will also be keen to show his skills following his £10m summer move from Sunderland.

The winger has not featured in pre-season and was not in the two Premier League matchday squads against Fulham and Everton.

“Yeah, he's pushing, he's training,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World.

"It's very important that he gets a whole training week without any modification, and then I'm sure that we will see him in the near future on the pitch.

"Maybe, maybe [Oxford]. Honestly, I don't know it yet. Let's see the next few days.”

Brighton will be without Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) as the experienced duo recover from long-term knee problems.

Georginio, who played against Fulham but missed the defeat at Everton, is also a doubt with an unspecified injury.

Jason Steele could also make his first start in goal for the Seagulls this season, ahead of Bart Verbruggen.

Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Brajan Gruda, Jack Hinshelwood and Ferdi Kadioglu are also hoping for their first starts of the campaign.

On Coppola and Boscagli, Hurzeler added: “ " I saw them in the friendly games and they made good impression," he said.

"They will have a chance tomorrow to show how good they are, to show that they are a competitor for others.

"They've both very quickly integrated into the group. They're good characters. They have potential to help us, otherwise they wouldn't be here. So I'm sure that they will show a good performance tomorrow."

