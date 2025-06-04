Brighton goalkeeper seals Championship move after Sheffield Wednesday decision

James Beadle impressed last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton goalkeeping prospect set for another loan move

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham City are close to signing Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle on a season loan.

The England under-21 stopper impressed for the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield Wednesday but now looks set to switch to St Andrew's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton man will likely compete with current Birmingham keeper Ryan Allsop for the gloves next season. Allsop won the League One Golden Glove award last term as he helped Chris Davies’s team seal promotion to the Championship.

It’s a blow to Sheffield Wednesday as they were understood to be keen to take Beadle on loan for another season.

Beadle, 20, is yet to make a first team appearance for Brighton and joined the club from Charlton in 2022. He also had loan stints at Crewe and Oxford United.

Beadle is contracted with the Seagulls until 2028 but is currently behind Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele in the pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls also have Carl Rushworth – who last month was linked with a move to Manchester United – and Tom McGill as goalkeeping options.

McGill was on loan at MK Dons last season and signed a new contract with Brighton last month.

Albion also have 6ft 7in Dutch stopper Kjell Scherpen, who spent last season on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga with Sturm Graz.

Brighton keepers

Dutch international Verbruggen is expected to Albion’s No 1 once again next term. The £15m signing from Anderlecht shared the No 1 jersey with Jason Steele in his first season as previous boss Roberto De Zerbi rotated the keepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last term, head coach Fabian Hurzeler made Verbruggen his No 1 with Steele providing reliable back up and was also used as the “cup keeper”.

Steele though sustained a shoulder injury last December and the 33-year-old missed the back end of the season following his surgery.

Albion recalled Rushworth and McGill from their loans but neither featured in the first team as Verbruggen played in the league and FA Cup matches.

Hurzeler last season compared Verbruggen to German legend Manuel Neuer and the 23-year-old Dutchman has since been linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beadle is one for the future at Brighton and could be a possible successor to Verbruggen, should the former Anderlecht man move on in the next few years.

The immediate future of Rushworth also looks uncertain as the 23-year-old looks to kick-start his career after a disappointing loan at Hull last term.

Rushworth is contracted until 2027 but first team chances with the Seagulls could be hard to come by for the player who joined Brighton from Halifax Town in 2019.

For your next Albion read: 'Never easy' - Key duo leave Brighton as Fabian Hurzeler accelerates plans for next season