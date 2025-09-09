Brighton have a Kaoru Mitoma 'issue' ahead of Premier League clash at Bournemouth

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton will test the fitness and energy levels of star winger Kaoru Mitoma ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.

Mitoma is currently in America with Japan during the international break and the 28-year-old played 81 minutes of the 0-0 draw against Mexico at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in California last Sunday.

Hajime Moriyasu's Samurai Blues are also in action against the United States on Wednesday at the Lower.com Field Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Mitoma is not expected to play a full 90 but the friendly against the USA is due to finish around 2.30am on Wednesday UK time and then the Albion star faces a long-haul flight back for the Saturday, 3pm kick-off at the Vitality Stadium.

It's an issue that head coach Fabian Hurzeler will likely assess on an individual basis. Mitoma has experienced this in the past and Hurzeler's approach can change depending on how the player feels, along with data from the medical team.

“The time difference makes it difficult,” said Mitoma, who insists he’s fully fit despite spending the first part of the week training away from the group.

“But if everyone is prepared to compete, I think it [Japan's two friendlies in the USA] will be useful at the World Cup.”

Mitoma has started all three of Brighton's Premier League matches to date. He has yet to score for the Seagulls this term but was excellent in the 2-1 win against Manchester City just prior to the break.

It was his clever pass that teed-up Brajan Gruda to net the late winner. Mitoma was also unlucky not to score in the first half when his stinging low effort was well saved by City keeper James Trafford after a swift Brighton counter.

Intensity is key for Kaoru Mitoma and Brighton

The win lifted Brighton to 11th in the table and provided a timely morale-boost after their disappointing opening day draw against Fulham, followed by a 2-0 loss at Everton.

“Going into the international break without a win would have been tough," said Mitoma to the Albion website.

"But with this victory [against City] the players can head into the break with a positive mindset.

“As a team, I think it was important that we found something that works and can move forward with it.

“We also changed our style of play, taking lessons from the previous matches into account. And, based on last season’s experience, we didn’t collapse even after conceding a goal.”

Saturday’s opponents Bournemouth, who are seventh in the table after two wins from their opening three fixtures, will provide a stern test. Intensity is the key for Mitoma.

“Our intensity was low, and we lost the ball too easily in the previous games,” said the former Kawasaki Frontale man.

"It happened a bit against City, and against teams that can keep the ball we really need to improve in that area."

