Brighton have already signed a £16m replacement after Sunderland link and Kaoru Mitoma bid

By Derren Howard
Published 6th Mar 2025, 06:30 BST

Brighton loan impressed in the opening stages of last night’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan

Ibrahim Osman was in Champions League – Last 16 action last night as Feyenoord went down 2-0 to Inter Milan at the Stadion Feijenoord.

Osman, who joined Feyenoord on loan for the season last summer, started on the left wing and was up against experienced Netherlands international defender Denzel Dumfries.

The 20-year-old was extremely lively in the opening stages and his skill and pace caused numerous problems for the Italians.

Brighton loan Ibrahim Osman in Champions League action for Feyenoord against Inter MilanBrighton loan Ibrahim Osman in Champions League action for Feyenoord against Inter Milan
Brighton loan Ibrahim Osman in Champions League action for Feyenoord against Inter Milan

Brighton signed the Ghana international last summer for £16m from Nordsjælland and so far he's made 24 appearances in all competitions with three goals and two assists for the Dutch team.

It has however been a complicated loan for the Brighton man as visa issues delayed his start, followed by a thigh injury.

Osman also had a change of manager as former Arsenal and Man United striker Robin van Persie replaced the previous Feyenoord boss Pascal Bosschaart, who had been put in temporary charge after Brian Priske was sacked in February.

Osman tired and was booked in the closing stages against a very impressive Inter team who take a two-goal lead back to the San Siro, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. Osman will be suspended for the second leg. Former Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder hit the bar for Feyenoord.

The experience for Osman will be invaluable and will serve him well as he returns to Brighton this summer and attempt to force his way into Fabian Hurzeler's thinking.

Kaoru Mitoma currently has the left wing spot nailed down at Brighton but huge bids could be received for Mitoma once again this summer, which, if there is any movement, could potentially open the door for Osman at Brighton.

Last January Brighton turned down a huge bid from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for Mitoma.

Simon Adingra, who has essentially been Mitoma's No 2 this season, was linked with a move to Sunderland last January and his future at Brighton also looks uncertain. Osman will be an intriguing option for Hurzeler.

