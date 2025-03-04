All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash against Fulham

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have a major injury concern with Kaoru Mitoma ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Fulham.

The Japan international hobbled off in the 91st minute of Brighton's 2-1 FA Cup fifth-round win at Newcastle last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitoma appeared to be signalling towards his left knee as he left the pitch and the 27-year-old was due to have a scan this week.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion injured his knee during the FA Cup fifth round victory at Newcastle United

Mitoma has been a key man for Albion this term. So far the left winger has eight goals and three assists from 31 appearances in all-competitions this term.

In the Premier League, he has four goals and one assist in the last seven matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last January Brighton turned a reported £60m-plus bid for Mitoma from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr.

What have Brighton said: "We have to wait for the scan," said Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler immediately after the win at Newcastle. "And then I can say more about that. But hopefully, it’s not that bad. Let’s wait.”

Can he play against Fulham? Mitoma has started 24 of Brighton's 27 Premier League matches so far this season and he and the club will do all they can to get on the grass this weekend. The results of the scan and how Mitoma's knee reacted and felt yesterday and today will be key to his chances.

When will we know more? Brighton's pre-Fulham press conference will likely be on Thursday at 9am this week and Mitoma's fitness will no doubt be one of the first questions asked as Hurzeler faces the media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who can take Mitoma's place? If the Fulham match arrives too soon for Mitoma, the most likely option will be Simon Adingra. The Ivory Coast winger has had to be patient this season and has made just six Premier League starts this term. Adingra has five goals and one assist so far and was linked with a move to Sunderland in the January transfer window.

Who do Brighton play after Fulham? After Saturday's 3pm home clash against Fulham, Brighton travel to Manchester City on Saturday, March 15. The Seagulls then return to action on the weekend of March 29 as they take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Amex Stadium.

Aston Villa are next in the Premier League at the Amex on April 1, followed by the small matter of Crystal Palace away on April 5.