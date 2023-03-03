Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi: I accept touchline ban, even though I don't think it's right

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has revealed he accepts the FA’s decision to hand him a touchline ban – even though he doesn’t agree with the ruling.

The Italian was given a one-match touchline ban and fined £15,000 for his red card against Fulham.

He will MISS Albion’s home Premier League match against 16th-placed West Ham United on Saturday.

De Zerbi said: “It’s good [the ruling] as it is finished, and we start again.

“I have to accept decisions, even if I don’t think they are right.

“But for me it is not a problem. The problem is to win the game tomorrow, with me or not on the bench. Nothing has changed. But I consider the decision not right.

“I think I can’t change, and I think I didn’t make mistakes [in terms of] respect or bad words. But I’d prefer to stay in my place, and my place is on the bench.”