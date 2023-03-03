Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi: I accept touchline ban, even though I don't think it's right

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has revealed he accepts the FA’s decision to hand him a touchline ban – even though he doesn’t agree with the ruling.

By Matt Pole
6 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 4:03pm

The Italian was given a one-match touchline ban and fined £15,000 for his red card against Fulham.

He will MISS Albion’s home Premier League match against 16th-placed West Ham United on Saturday.

De Zerbi said: “It’s good [the ruling] as it is finished, and we start again.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has revealed he accepts the FA’s decision to hand him a touchline ban – even though he doesn’t agree with the ruling. Picture by Naomi Baker/Getty Images
“I have to accept decisions, even if I don’t think they are right.

“But for me it is not a problem. The problem is to win the game tomorrow, with me or not on the bench. Nothing has changed. But I consider the decision not right.

“I think I can’t change, and I think I didn’t make mistakes [in terms of] respect or bad words. But I’d prefer to stay in my place, and my place is on the bench.”

The Seagulls are currently eighth in the Premier League, six points adrift of the European places albeit with a game in hand on fifth-placed Newcastle United.

