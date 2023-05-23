4 . William Saliba - Arsenal

William Saliba has been a rock at the back for Arsenal this season. Unfortunately, his late-season injury coincided with the Gunners’ dip in form which ultimately saw them lose out to Manchester City in the race for the title. Speaking to talkSPORT, ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown said: “When Saliba came out it was like taking the plug out of the bath.” Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images