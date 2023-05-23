Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton hero named in Man United legend's Premier League Team of the Season alongside Man City, Arsenal and Newcastle aces - gallery

A Brighton & Hove Albion hero has been named in the 2022-23 Premier League Team of the Season by a Manchester United legend.
By Matt Pole
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:52 BST

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher revealed their respective XIs in the final Monday Night Football of the campaign.

Both included Manchester City quartet Rúben Dias, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, Arsenal skipper Martin Ødegaard, and Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier in their teams of the season.

But former Manchester United and England defender Neville also selected an Albion ace – alongside more City, Gunners, and Magpies stars – in his dream XI.

Here’s who the 48-year-old named in his 2022-23 Premier League Team of the Season.

Brighton hero named in Man United legend's Premier League Team of the Season alongside Man City, Arsenal and Newcastle aces - gallery

A Brighton & Hove Albion hero has been named in the 2022-23 Premier League Team of the Season by a Manchester United legend. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Nick Pope played a huge role in helping Newcastle United achieve UEFA Champions League football for the first time since 2003. The goalkeeper has, so far, started all of the Magpies' Premier League games this season, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.

2. Nick Pope - Newcastle United

Nick Pope played a huge role in helping Newcastle United achieve UEFA Champions League football for the first time since 2003. The goalkeeper has, so far, started all of the Magpies' Premier League games this season, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Kieran Trippier has been excellent for Newcastle United this season. The England international, like Nick Pope, has featured in all of the Magpies' Premier League fixtures so far. The 32-year-old has also scored once and provided seven assists this season.

3. Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

Kieran Trippier has been excellent for Newcastle United this season. The England international, like Nick Pope, has featured in all of the Magpies' Premier League fixtures so far. The 32-year-old has also scored once and provided seven assists this season. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

William Saliba has been a rock at the back for Arsenal this season. Unfortunately, his late-season injury coincided with the Gunners’ dip in form which ultimately saw them lose out to Manchester City in the race for the title. Speaking to talkSPORT, ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown said: “When Saliba came out it was like taking the plug out of the bath.”

4. William Saliba - Arsenal

William Saliba has been a rock at the back for Arsenal this season. Unfortunately, his late-season injury coincided with the Gunners’ dip in form which ultimately saw them lose out to Manchester City in the race for the title. Speaking to talkSPORT, ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown said: “When Saliba came out it was like taking the plug out of the bath.” Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

