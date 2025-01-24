Brighton v Everton injury and team news as 11 out and 3 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton & Hove Albion host Everton in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, January 25.

The Seagulls are looking to complete the double over Everton for the first time. At Goodison Park, Brighton ran out comfortable winners with Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, and Simon Adingra on target.

Everton were winless in their first four away games at the Amex, but in two of their last three visits, they've been victorious. Their away record isn't great though, as they have won just one of their last 21 matches on their travels, and have netted just once in their last six league away games on the road.

Brighton are ninth and can overtake Aston Villa with a win, whilst Everton would be non-movers even if they won, but could create further distance between themselves and the relegation zone. Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of the Premier League match.

Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Carl Rushworth has returned to the club this week following an injury to Jason Steele. Rushworth spent the first half of the season on loan in the Championship with Hull City. Steele requires surgery and is set to be out for a lengthy period.

Igor Julio is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery following a thigh tear. He sustained the injury during the match against Arsenal. Ferdi Kadioglu has a toe injury, and is unavailable. The Turkey defender hasn't featured for Brighton since the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in November in which he scored.

James Milner has missed the majority of the season after suffering a hamstring injury against Arsenal. He's not expected back yet, but he could return in mid-February. Mats Wieffer is likely to miss out. He's been dealing with a thigh injury sustained in late December, missing the last five matches.

Evan Ferguson who continues to be linked with a move away, remains sidelined with an ankle injury. A move away hasn't been ruled out, amid reported interest from West Ham.

Lewis Dunk and Matt O'Riley are both doubtful as they nurse muscle and knee injuries respectively. Dunk's potential absence is a blow as Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke are Brighton's only two recognised senior centre-backs available.

Speaking to SussexWorld in his pre-match press conference, Fabian Hurzeler said: “He (O’Riley) had a hit in his knee and it’s painful but it’s just a time thing so, if he’s able to overcome the pain and if he can go through this pain, we will see the next days

Out: Igor Julio, Jason Steele, Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, Mats Wiffer, Evan Ferguson. Doubt: Lewis Dunk, Matt O'Riley.

Everton team news

Albanian striker Armando Broja has endured an injury-hit spell at Goodison Park. He suffered an Achilles injury during pre-season prior to his move to Merseyside which postponed his debut, and now he's got an ankle ligament injury.

"We think he's going to be out for somewhere between 10-12 weeks," Everton boss David Moyes said to the BBC earlier this month.

"It's his ankle ligaments. It'll probably mean there's a possibility that he will have to go back to Chelsea."

Since joining on loan from Chelsea, Broja has made five league appearances, but has failed to find the back of the net. Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has been out of action since the start of October with an ankle injury. He's back on the grass, and expected to do some training.

Seamus Coleman who had a caretaker spell as manager alongisde Leighton Baines before Moyes' arrival, is injured. The 36-year-old hasn't played since captaining Everton to a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Striker Youssef Chermiti underwent foot surgery before the start of the season and no timeframe has been given for his return. Before Tottenham, David Moyes said that Dwight McNeil wasn't too far away from being back in training. James Garner meanwhile has been out for three months with a back problem, but returned to training, and might look at giving some minutes for the under-21s team to build up his fitness.

Out: Armando Broja, Timothy Iroegbunam, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti, and James Garner. Doubt: Dwight McNeil,