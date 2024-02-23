BREAKING

Brighton in the Europa League: EasyJet flights sell out in seconds after round-of-16 draw confirmed

Brighton fans will be frantically booking flights to Italy after their Europa League round-of-16 opponents were confirmed.
By Sam Morton
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:49 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 11:58 GMT
Albion will face Serie A giants Roma in the Europa League round-of-16.

The Seagulls, who topped Group B, were drawn from the seeded pot to face their Italian opponents and last year’s finalists during the today's last 16 draw at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Brighton fans have already been making their travel plans for the trip to Rome for the first leg on Thursday, March 7.

Brighton & Hove Albion will face Serie A giants Roma in the Europa League round-of-16. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Brighton & Hove Albion will face Serie A giants Roma in the Europa League round-of-16. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Within seconds of the draw being announced, easyJet flights were sold out entirely on Wednesday and on the morning of the match.

Prices have already been hiked for the remaining seats to and from Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s Premier League rivals Liverpool will face Sparta Prague, while West Ham were drawn against SC Freiburg. Ties take place over two legs on March 7 and 14, with the group winners at home in the second legs.

Glasgow Rangers, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague and Villarreal were the other seeded teams.

Within seconds of the draw being announced, easyJet flights were sold out entirely on Wednesday and on the morning of the match. Outgoing flights on Tuesday have since sold out too. Photo: easyJet.comWithin seconds of the draw being announced, easyJet flights were sold out entirely on Wednesday and on the morning of the match. Outgoing flights on Tuesday have since sold out too. Photo: easyJet.com
In full: Sparta Prague v Liverpool, Marseille v Villarreal, Roma v Brighton, Benfica v Rangers, Freiburg v West Ham, Sporting Lisbon v Atalanta, AC Milan v Salvia Prague and FK Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen.

