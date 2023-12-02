Brighton will find out their third-round FA Cup opponents on Sunday – shortly before their Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Albion made it to the semi-finals of the competition last season, losing to Manchester United on penalties at Wembley.

The Seagulls are targeting a high Premier League finish, a deep run in the Europa League and the chance to win silverware - and the FA Cup could be a good opportunity to do that.

On Sunday afternoon, the Sussex side will find out who they face in round three when the drawn is shown from 1.15 pm, live on ITV1, shortly before the live clash between Eastleigh and Reading.

Adam Webster of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring the team's sixth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final against Manchester United at Wembley last April (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Brighton, who take on Chelsea at 2pm at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, will be ball number seven when the draw is made and ties will be played between January 5 and 8.

The furthest Albion have got in this competition was in 1983 when they lost 4-0 to Manchester United in a final replay after drawing 2-2 in the first game, denying them their first-ever major trophy.

Brighton are Sussex’s only side left in the cup after Horsham’s incredible run ended in a defeat at Sutton.

Winners of ties in the third round net £105,000 prize money

