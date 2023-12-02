Brighton in the FA Cup 3rd round: When’s the draw? What's their ball number?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Albion made it to the semi-finals of the competition last season, losing to Manchester United on penalties at Wembley.
The Seagulls are targeting a high Premier League finish, a deep run in the Europa League and the chance to win silverware - and the FA Cup could be a good opportunity to do that.
On Sunday afternoon, the Sussex side will find out who they face in round three when the drawn is shown from 1.15 pm, live on ITV1, shortly before the live clash between Eastleigh and Reading.
Brighton, who take on Chelsea at 2pm at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, will be ball number seven when the draw is made and ties will be played between January 5 and 8.
The furthest Albion have got in this competition was in 1983 when they lost 4-0 to Manchester United in a final replay after drawing 2-2 in the first game, denying them their first-ever major trophy.
Brighton are Sussex’s only side left in the cup after Horsham’s incredible run ended in a defeat at Sutton.
Winners of ties in the third round net £105,000 prize money
Ball numbers
1. AFC Bournemouth2. Arsenal3. Aston Villa4. Birmingham City5. Blackburn Rovers6. Brentford7. Brighton & Hove Albion8. Bristol City9. Burnley10. Cardiff City11. Chelsea12. Coventry City13. Crystal Palace14. Everton15. Fulham16. Huddersfield Town17. Hull City18. Ipswich Town19. Leeds United20. Leicester City21. Liverpool22. Luton Town23. Manchester City24. Manchester United25. Middlesbrough26. Millwall27. Newcastle United28. Norwich City29. Nottingham Forest30. Plymouth Argyle31. Preston North End32. Queens Park Rangers33. Rotherham United34. Sheffield United35. Sheffield Wednesday36. Southampton37. Stoke City38. Sunderland39. Swansea City40. Tottenham Hotspur41. Watford42. West Bromwich Albion43. West Ham United44. Wolverhampton Wanderers45. Maidstone United 46. Morecambe47. Shrewsbury Town48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County50. Alfreton Town or Walsall51. Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers52. Cambridge United 53. Bolton Wanderers 54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers56. Peterborough United57. Eastleigh or Reading58. Gillingham 59. Stevenage or Port Vale60. Newport County or Barnet61. Oxford United62. Wigan Athletic63. Sutton United64. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate