Pre-season gets underway with a behind-closed-doors game against Albion chairman Tony Bloom’s Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Saturday, July 9 at 6pm.

The game against Union SG, who had Seagulls stars Deniz Undav, Kaoru Mitoma and Kacper Kozłowski on loan last season, will be livestreamed on Brighton’s website.

Albion will then travel to Portugal for a week-long private training camp and a behind-closed-doors fixture from Sunday, July 10 to Sunday, July 17. The Seagulls’ friendly opponent has not yet been confirmed.

Brighton return to England on Saturday, July 23 for a friendly at Championship outfit Reading. The game at the Madejski Stadium will get underway at 3pm.

Graham Potter’s charges welcome Premier League rivals Brentford to the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre for another behind-closed-doors contest at Tuesday, July 26. The friendly will start at 3pm and will also be streamed on the club’s website.

The Seagulls conclude pre-season with a game at the Amex on the weekend before the start of the new campaign.

Ticket information, kick-off time and details on opponents for the home match, and ticket info for the trip to Reading, will be available in due course.

