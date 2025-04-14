Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Fabian Hurzeler have had plenty of luck with injuries this campaign… all of it bad!

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have suffered with numerous injuries this term but one of the most damaging has been Georginio Rutter.

The £40m summer signing from Leeds United impressed during his first season with the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old has made 34 appearances in all-competitions with eight goals and five assists. Georginio has been a powerful and skilful presence in the No 10 role and linked well with strikers Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck.

Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion is substituted to receive medical treatment during the FA Cup quarter final defeat to Nottingham Forest at Amex Stadium

The Frenchman suffered an ankle injury during the second half of Brighton's penalty shootout FA Cup quarter-final loss to Nottingham Forest and has not featured since.

Georginio has missed the last three Premier League matches, of which Brighton have lost to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and drawn to relegation-bound Leicester City.

The record signing has been a notable miss and it appears he will not be available for selection anytime soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio was at the Amex Stadium to cheer on his team in the frustrating 2-2 draw against Leicester but was seen hobbling around and still wearing a protective boot. With just six game remaining, it's touch and go if he will be seen playing for Brighton again this season.

Ten Brighton players missing

Hurzeler’s men have had plenty of luck with injuries this season and it's all been bad.

Brighton had 10 players missing against Leicester with long-termers James Milner (hamstring), Igor Julio (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Jason Steele (shoulder) and Adam Webster (hamstring) all sidelined.

Tariq Lamptey (ankle), Joel Veltman (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (heel) and Jan Paul van Hecke (suspended) were also out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitoma was also at the Amex Stadium last Saturday and the Japan international had a slight limp as he walked through the players' tunnel.

After the match Hurzeler told reporters "he hopes" Mitoma will be fit to face Brentford next Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Van Hecke will be available having served his one-match suspension following his dismissal at Crystal Palace. Lamptey and Veltman will be closely assessed this week.