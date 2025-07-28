All the latest preseason team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Diego Gomez added to Brighton's recent injury and availability concerns during the 2-0 pre-season win against Championship club Coventry last Saturday.

The Paraguay international midfielder came on in the second half as a 46th minute replacement for Kaoru Mitoma against Frank Lampard's men but Gomez lasted less than 20 minutes and was quickly replaced by Andrew Moran on 63 minutes.

The club later confirmed that Gomez "went off with sickness but is expected to be back training on Monday."

Quite a few Brighton players watched on from the sidelines, including Danny Welbeck, Olivier Boscagli and Carlos Baleba. The club added: "Most are expected to return to training in the next few days."

Fabian Hurzeler confirms ‘minor injuries’

Gomez's replacement Moran went on to play a key role in the second goal as his cross led to Abdullah Sima's second half finish.

Sweden international Yasin Ayari had put Albion in front in the first 45 minutes after excellent play from Matt O'Riley.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “It was a good workout and is a good continuation of our pre-season preparations.

“We had a few players missing with minor issues, but those who played all came through without any major problems.

“With the exception of Adam and Solly March, who is a few weeks off being in full training, we expect to have everyone back within the next week or so.”

Brighton have two more tune-up matches to go - Southampton at St Mary's on August 2 and Wolfsburg at the Amex on August 9 - before their first Premier League fixture against Fulham on August 16.

‘Very bad luck’ for Adam Webster

Hurzeler also spoke publicly for the first time on Adam Webster’s knee injury.

The centre back damaged his ligament during th10-day training camp in Spain just prior to the friendly win against Las Palmas and could miss most of the 2025-26 campaign.

He said, “Adam suffered a knee ligament injury during e training last week, and he will undergo surgery in the coming weeks.“Unfortunately, it was a case of very bad luck.

“It’s a blow to Adam, after he’d come back in great shape for the new season.

“It’s also a blow for us, as he has been an important player for us; he is a big character and a leader within the squad.

“We’ll work with him over the months ahead to make sure he gets the best possible care and rehabilitation to get him back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

“It’s too early to put a timescale on his recovery period, but it’s fair to say he will miss a large part of the season.”

