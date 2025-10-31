Brighton injury confirmed as former Leeds United man to miss reunion

James Milner is likely to miss the Leeds United with a muscular injury | AFP via Getty Images

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium - Saturday, 3pm

Veteran midfielder James Milner will miss this Saturday’s clash against his former club Leeds United.

Milner, 39, is currently struggling with a “small muscular issue” sustained during the second half of Brighton’s 4-2 loss at Manchester United last weekend.

He missed Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup fourth round defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday and the Leeds match will also arrive too soon for the former Liverpool man.

Milner made 54 appearances for Leeds between 2002-04, before moving on to Aston Villa, Newcastle, Manchester City and Liverpool, prior to his free transfer switch to Brighton in 2023.

Milner’s injury is a blow to Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler as midfielder Jack Hinshelwood remains sidelined with his ankle injury.

Carlos Baleba, who was better against Arsenal in midweek, has been patchy in the Premier League and Diego Gomez is getting back to his best after a hip and thigh problem.

Attackers Brajan Gruda (knee) and Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) remain unavailable with “small issues.”

Mitoma is back on the pitch

Hurzeler added: “Mitoma is back on the pitch, he is training I don't think it is a big issue and we should see him before the international break.”

Defender Joel Veltman (calf) also misses out and Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) are the long term absentees.

Hurzeler added: “I think it will be the same squad like we had against Arsenal.

“So no changes regarding this. Also, the players who still have small issues, they might not be available. There are small chances, but I think that the squad from the game against Arsenal will be the squad for tomorrow.”

Hurzeler wants a response against Leeds United

Brighton are 13th in the table and Hurzeler is keen to hit back after the defeats to Man United and Arsenal.

“Always important,” said the German. “Results always lift the mood, lift the atmosphere, lift the energy.

“But the only thing we can do is really the things we can influence on the pitch.

“Tomorrow will be hard work, because Leeds are a really hard-working team.

“We have to do the basic things, we have to commit to each other. We have to sacrifice things.

“But the main thing is really to do the hard work. Do the hard work, don't be lazy, and that's the main thing.”

