Brighton injury news: Albion boss issues worrying update on struggling duo ahead of Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea

Defender Joel Veltman and midfielder Adam Lallana were both forced off at the Etihad Stadium and now face a battle to be fit in time to face Graham Potter’s Chelsea at the Amex this Saturday.

Lallana was replaced by Tariq Lamptey at halftime and Veltman was forced off with a calf issue on 66 minutes and was replaced by Pervis Estupiñán.

On Lallana, De Zerbi, speaking on BBC Radio Sussex, said: “It is not really an injury but we had a problem with him during the week.”

"With Joel, yes, we will have to make some medical check to understand what will be the problem. I think he has a muscular problem but on Monday with a medical check we can understand more."

Both players add experience to this Albion team which will be vital as they prepare to face Chelsea, who are fifth in the Premier League following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.