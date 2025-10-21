Brighton injury news: Kaoru Mitoma update ahead of Manchester United clash

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion this Saturday at Old Trafford - kick-off 5.30pm

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will hope to have their star winger Kaoru Mitoma available to face Manchester United this weekend.

The Japan international has missed the last two Premier League matches with an ankle injury sustained during the 3-1 win at Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitoma was sidelined for the 1-1 draw at Wolves and the 2-1 win against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.

“Mitoma still has to recover from his hit,” said Hurzeler after the win against Newcastle. “So we try to bring him back as quick as possible.

“He was close but we have to be patient with him, so let's see how the next days are going.”

Getting Mitoma back to full fitness ahead of the trip to Old Trafford is key as Diego Gomez is struggling with a hip and thigh injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another injury blow for Diego Gomez

The Paraguay international picked up the thigh issue while on international last week and then received a knock to the hip in the first half against Newcastle. Gomez, who started on the left wing, was forced off after 35 minutes and is now a major doubt for the United clash.

“I don't think it's the same injury,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “I think it's a hit on his hip. I can't give any more information, but we have to wait for the scan.”

Brighton do though have options. The versatile Ferdi Kadioglu can play on the left and flying winger Yankuba Minteh can operate on either flank.

The left footed Minteh tends to play on the right but Hurzeler has at times used him as a conventional left winger this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always important to bring our wingers in one-against-one situations, especially Minteh,” Hurzeler added.

“He's a very fast player so you need to get him into one-against-one situations. I think that's in general always the game plan, sometimes it works better, sometimes not. It's very important that we as a team are able to have different variations of how we want to attack, so not only rely on Minteh.

“We also have other players who can score, who can create something.”

‘100 per cent’ - All or nothing for Fabian Hurzeler at Man United

The win against Newcastle placed Albion 10th in the table while United are ninth after their memorable 2-1 win at Anfield last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler said: “We only can be really competitive if we have this togetherness. I'm pleased how the players step into their roles.

“When some other players are injured, we have to focus on doing these things. If we do these things we show today, and understand why we were successful today as a team.

“And if these behaviours become a habit, then we can beat every team in the league. But if we just do a little percentage less, then you won't win a game in the Premier League.”

For your next Albion read: Man United vs Brighton early team news: three out and five doubts