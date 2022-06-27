Brighton interested in Rangers ace and former Arsenal youth player as replacement for £25m Tottenham signing

Brighton & Hove Albion have targeted Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara as a potential replacement for departed star Yves Bissouma.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 27th June 2022, 11:03 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 11:14 am

90min understands that the Finland international has impressed Albion’s scouts and is viewed as the ideal replacement for the Malian.

Kamara played a key role in helping Rangers reach the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League final in Seville.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

He made 14 appearances for the Bears in Europe. The former Arsenal youth player netted in the semi-final win over RB Leipzig and provided assists against Olympique Lyon and Red Star Belgrade respectively.

Brighton & Hove Albion have targeted Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara (centre) as a potential replacement for departed star Yves Bissouma. Picture by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Brighton aren’t the only side interested in securing the Finn’s services.

RB Leipzig and UEFA Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt are among a number of Bundesliga clubs waiting to snap up the 26-year-old.

But 90min understands that playing in the Premier League remains a huge ambition for Kamara.

The Seagulls are seeking midfield reinforcements having sold Bissouma to UEFA Champions League-bound Tottenham Hotspur for £25 million.

READ THIS: Brighton transfer news: Albion ‘interested’ in raid for Man City player

Brighton confirm second signing on transfer window with £6m striker deal

Brighton linked with former Derby County striker as transfer push continues – with Man City closing in on ‘£50m’ Catalan star

Glen KamaraBrightonYves BissoumaTottenhamArsenal