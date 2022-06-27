90min understands that the Finland international has impressed Albion’s scouts and is viewed as the ideal replacement for the Malian.

Kamara played a key role in helping Rangers reach the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League final in Seville.

He made 14 appearances for the Bears in Europe. The former Arsenal youth player netted in the semi-final win over RB Leipzig and provided assists against Olympique Lyon and Red Star Belgrade respectively.

Brighton & Hove Albion have targeted Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara (centre) as a potential replacement for departed star Yves Bissouma. Picture by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Brighton aren’t the only side interested in securing the Finn’s services.

RB Leipzig and UEFA Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt are among a number of Bundesliga clubs waiting to snap up the 26-year-old.

But 90min understands that playing in the Premier League remains a huge ambition for Kamara.