Brighton join race with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for Turkish full-back

Brighton are reportedly interested in the services of Turkish international Ferdi Kadioglu and could potentially sign him from Fenerbahce this summer.

The versatile full-back, previously wanted by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, has been one of the stand-out performers in Jorge Jesus’ Yellow Canaries team this season. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

The versatile full-back, previously wanted by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, has been one of the stand-out performers in Jorge Jesus’ Yellow Canaries team this season.

Kadioglu joined the Turkish side in 2018 from NEC Nijmegen and has been converted into the club’s regular attacking right-back. So far this season, he has contributed three assists in 31 games, helping Fenerbahce to second in the Super Lig and qualify for the Europa League knockout stages – topping their group unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having represented the Netherlands, his country of birth, at youth level; Kadioglu switched allegiances to Turkey and made his debut in June 2002. So far, the defender has won seven caps for The Crescent-Stars.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Fenerbahce until 2026 and the club are unlikely to accept an offer under the valuation of €20m.

Roberto De Zerbi is said to be interested in bolstering his defensive unit this summer and Kadioglu’s ability to play on both defensive flanks, as well as in midfield, makes him a suitable candidate for the Brighton boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, Albion only have one first-team left back and right-back on their books – Pervis Estupiñán and Tariq Lamptey – with the versatile Joel Veltman and Pascal Gross also able to play these positions.