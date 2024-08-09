Brighton line-up vs Villarreal predicted as Fabian Hurzeler makes telling Billy Gilmour decision amid transfer tussle

Published 9th Aug 2024, 09:59 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 10:34 GMT
Brighton and Hove Albion welcome La Liga club Villarreal to the Amex Stadium on Saturday for their final pre-season friendly (3pm).

Albion's new head coach Fabian Hurzeler has some key decisions to make ahead of his first match in charge at the Amex Stadium.

Villareal, who finished eighth in La Liga last term, will offer a stern test ahead of their Premier League opener at Everton next Saturday on August 17.

Hurzeler has a number of players who have yet to feature in pre-season, including skipper Lewis Dunk and Scotland international midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Dunk and Gilmour were given extended leave following Euro 2024 but both should feature against the Spaniards, despite the uncertainty around Gilmour's future. The 23-year-old is wanted by Napoli and Serie A club are expected to return with increased bids between now and the end of the transfer window.

Here's how Albion could line-up for their final pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton is wanted by Serie A club Napoli

1.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton is wanted by Serie A club Napoli Photo: Michael Steele

The experienced stopper will likely start this one as Bart Verbruggen is set to miss the start of the season with an unspecified injury.

2. Jason Steele - GK

The ex-Chelsea man could get a final run-out at right back ahead of the season opener. Could be a key man this term.

3. Tariq Lamptey - RB

The skipper should get his first run out of pre-season ahead of next week's clash at Everton.

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

