Albion's new head coach Fabian Hurzeler has some key decisions to make ahead of his first match in charge at the Amex Stadium.

Villareal, who finished eighth in La Liga last term, will offer a stern test ahead of their Premier League opener at Everton next Saturday on August 17.

Hurzeler has a number of players who have yet to feature in pre-season, including skipper Lewis Dunk and Scotland international midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Dunk and Gilmour were given extended leave following Euro 2024 but both should feature against the Spaniards, despite the uncertainty around Gilmour's future. The 23-year-old is wanted by Napoli and Serie A club are expected to return with increased bids between now and the end of the transfer window.

Here's how Albion could line-up for their final pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

1 . Billy Gilmour of Brighton is wanted by Serie A club Napoli Photo: Michael Steele

2 . Jason Steele - GK The experienced stopper will likely start this one as Bart Verbruggen is set to miss the start of the season with an unspecified injury. Photo: Michael Steele

3 . Tariq Lamptey - RB The ex-Chelsea man could get a final run-out at right back ahead of the season opener. Could be a key man this term. Photo: Masashi Hara