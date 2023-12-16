Brighton loanee admits to being a 'little tired' of uncertainty over his future amid recall option

Brighton outcast and Standard Liege loanee Steven Alzate admits to being a "little tired" over the uncertainty over his future.

Brighton loanee Steven Alzate playing for Standard Liege

The 25-year-old is spending his second straight loan spell at the Belgian side, where he has been able to get the regular game time he craved.

But the travelling back and forth between the Jupiler Pro League outfit and the Seagulls is taking its toll on the Colombian international, who appears to want to have his long-term future resolved - particularly with his contract at the Amex expiring in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alzate, who admits Albion have a loan recall option in January, says he is enjoying his time at Liege but his future is somewhat up in the air.

He told Le Soir: “I haven’t started any special discussions if that’s your question, although no one should forget that Brighton still have an option to bring me back during the winter window.

“I admit to being a little tired by the constant travel between England and Belgium, quite simply because each player aspires to settle down at a given moment, with the aim of devoting themselves totally to their employer.

“I’m happy at Standard, I’ve had the chance to be well surrounded and to feel appreciated, that’s already an excellent thing. For the rest, we will see what the future holds for me, here or elsewhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad