'Unsettling' - Brighton and Hove Albion loanee makes admission on where he might play next season

Brighton loanee Steven Alzate admits not knowing where he will play next season can be "unsettling" - but is enjoying his time at Standard Liege.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at the Belgian side and after hoping to force his way into Roberto De Zerbi's plans in pre-season (https://www.sussexlive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/brighton-future-roberto-de-zerbi-8173235), the Colombian international once again joined the Jupiler Pro League outfit on loan.

The 25-year-old revealed there is an option to extend his Seagulls contract to 2025, with his current terms expiring next summer, but it appears he is not sure if he will ever play for the Sussex team again.

He told La Dernière Heure (https://www.dhnet.be/sports/football/division-1a/standard/2023/11/23/matchday-programme-alzate-sans-cette-connexion-particuliere-etablie-la-saison-derniere-je-ne-serais-pas-revenu-au-standard-BZY277JABBC4HHUZA3ZIJXKCV4/):

“Not knowing where we will play next season can be unsettling. This is my last year of contract at Brighton, although I have an option for an additional one which has not yet been exercised. At the moment, I don’t know where I will be in a few months but the most important thing is that I am playing and I feel good where I am.”

Alzate joined Brighton in 2017 from Leyton Orient and while he has impressed on occasion during his 51 appearances there, he has struggled to regularly tie down a starting XI spot.

Even with midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo left for Liverpool and Chelsea respectively this summer, the former Swindon Town loanee was deemed surplus to requirements for the 2023/24 campaign.

When asked if he was open to extending his stay in Belgium beyond this season, Alzate added: “Of course. Belgium is a great springboard. Standard allowed me to have playing time and to show myself, which is crucial for me.