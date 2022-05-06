The defender, who joined the Baggies on loan last summer, earned over 50 per cent of the vote.

The 25-year-old, who is still yet to play for Brighton since his move from Portsmouth in 2019, has made 32 Championship appearances for the Midlands outfit this season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Baggies, who were relegated back to the Championship in 2020-21 after just one season in the Premier League, sit tenth in the table.

Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Matt Clark has won West Bromwich Albion's Ideal Heating Supporters' Player of the Season award. Picture by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Speaking to the West Brom's official website, Clarke said: "I’m absolutely delighted to pick up this award.

"I felt I’d come into the team and done well at the start of the campaign, but to get the injury was a setback and you obviously never know if you’re going to properly get back up to speed. I worked really hard and thankfully I wasn't out for too long.

"There's an underlying frustration from this season because as a team, and as a club, we’ve underachieved. I take all the criticism onboard which is what we have to do because that’s part of being a footballer.

"Some of the supporters have gone out of their way to vote for me and I take great pride in that. I'd like to thank them for doing so."

READ THIS: Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick issues injury update ahead of Brighton clash.