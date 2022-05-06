Michael Owen makes bold prediction for 'superb' Brighton ahead of Manchester United test

The Seagulls will look to record their first win at the Amex in 2022 when the Red Devils visit on Saturday evening.

They will also be keen to avenge a 2-0 loss to Ralf Rangnick's men back in February at Old Trafford.

"Brighton’s form in April was superb. With wins away against Arsenal, Spurs and Wolves, they’ve shown themselves to be one of the best away sides in the league," said Michael Owen in his BetVictor predictions blog.

Michael Owen has had his say ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion's home Premier League clash with Manchester United. Picture by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"I never know what Man United we are going to see, but I thought they played well on Monday against Brentford. Ronaldo is ending the season in great form, scoring in his last three.