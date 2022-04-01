The Canaries are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, while the Seagulls, despite their struggles of late, are well on track to securing a mid-table finish after their strong start to the season.
Speaking ahead of the game, Brighton star Lewis Dunk said: "We’re still in a good position, we know that if we can put a good run together there is the potential for us to move back up the league.
“Since the turn of the year it’s been disappointing, but we’ve still got nine games to go and we’re in a great position to better last season’s points tally. We can’t forget what we’re about and how good we are. We’ve got to show what we did at the start of the season.
“It’s key that we finish the season well. After the international break, it feels like it’s been a long time since our last game and any loss we’ve had feels like it’s a long time in the past.
“We go into the game with a good couple of weeks of training. We want to give the fans at the Amex something to cheer about.
“It’s definitely been a tough period for everyone but pressure builds incredibly quickly in the Premier League, even if you don’t win one or two games, let alone on the streak we’ve been on."
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend action continues: