Brighton & Hove Albion will be on the hunt for a big win this weekend, as they look to end their dire six-match losing streak and defeat Norwich City.

The Canaries are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, while the Seagulls, despite their struggles of late, are well on track to securing a mid-table finish after their strong start to the season.

Speaking ahead of the game, Brighton star Lewis Dunk said: "We’re still in a good position, we know that if we can put a good run together there is the potential for us to move back up the league.

“Since the turn of the year it’s been disappointing, but we’ve still got nine games to go and we’re in a great position to better last season’s points tally. We can’t forget what we’re about and how good we are. We’ve got to show what we did at the start of the season.

“It’s key that we finish the season well. After the international break, it feels like it’s been a long time since our last game and any loss we’ve had feels like it’s a long time in the past.

“We go into the game with a good couple of weeks of training. We want to give the fans at the Amex something to cheer about.

“It’s definitely been a tough period for everyone but pressure builds incredibly quickly in the Premier League, even if you don’t win one or two games, let alone on the streak we’ve been on."

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend action continues:

1. Ronaldo heading for exit? Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to leave the club this summer. Portuguese side giants Porto are believed to be ready to make a move, ahead of the superstar’s participation in the 2022 World Cup this winter. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

2. New deal for Azpilicueta Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has extended his contract with the club by another year. The 32-year-old star has won every trophy possible with the Blues, racking up the mighty haul over a ten season period. (Sky Sports) Photo Sales

3. Foxes target available on the cheap Leicester City transfer target Mohamed-Ali Cho has seen his asking price slashed from €40m to €20m, according to reports. However, they face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis to sign the Angers forward. (Foot Mercato) Photo Sales

4. Toffees eye Danish defender Everton are said to be keen on Leicester City defender Jannick Vestergaard. The £15m ex-Southampton ace could move on this summer after struggling for game time at the King Power Stadium. (Football Insider) Photo Sales