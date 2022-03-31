The injury news Brighton fans didn't want to hear ahead of Norwich

Graham Potter has confirmed that at trio of Brighton & Hove Albion players will miss Saturday's home Premier League encounter with relegation-threatened Norwich City.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:55 pm

The Seagulls, who will hope to put an end to their six game winless run this weekend, will be without Adam Webster, Moisés Caicedo and Adam Lallana for the sold-out game with the Canaries.

Webster has not recovered from a groin injury sustained in February, while Lallana is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Caicedo, meanwhile, has chosen to stay in his native Ecuador after the international break due to illness.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's game, Potter said: "Moisés is ill so will miss the game, Adam Webster is still unavailable after a small setback but getting closer.

"Adam Lallana's been training but will miss this weekend too."

Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister limped off the pitch while playing for Argentina on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was forced off the field on 58 minutes after being kicked in the knee by Ecuador's Allan Franco.

But Potter revealed that Mac Allister hadn't sustained a serious injury while on international duty and could feature on Saturday.

He added: "I think there are no problems. It looked quite bad but it was just a knock. He is quite durable and robust, is Alexis."

