All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion full back Tariq Lamptey has agreed a one-year contract extension with Albion.

The 24-year-old Ghana international made his Albion debut in 2020 and has made 122 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 12 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamptey has struggled with injuries during his time with the Seagulls and had previously been linked with moves away.

The former Chelsea man was reportedly very close to a move to Ajax last January, while Everton were also said to be keen on a free transfer deal this summer.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “We’re delighted Tariq is staying with us.

He wants to help the team achieve our targets and gives us great options in wide areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to Tariq being part of our journey next season.”

Brighton full back situation

Injuries forced Hurzeler to switch his full backs around last season. Joel Veltman was the main choice at right back at the start of the season while Pervis Estupinan was on the left.

Midfielder Jack Hinshelwood filled in at left back and right back at times while, Dutch international Mats Wieffer played at right back towards the back end of the season.

Wieffer admitted he is still adapting to the role. Lamptey - who can also play as left full back - was widely tipped to leave this summer but his contract extension give Hurzeler options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls had recently been linked with a free transfer move for Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters and Manchester United are reportedly tracking Estupinan.

Albion also have Argentina international Valentin Barco on their books. The young left back spent last season on loan at Strasbourg and the French outfit are believed to have an obligation to buy at around £10m.

New deals for Sima and Offiah

The following players have also agreed contract extensions with the club: Abdallah Sima, Seb Jensen, Harry Mills, Odel Offiah and Jamie Mullins.

Sima was recently linked with a move to Olympiacos as part of Brighton’s £30m-plus attempt to sign Greek teenager Charalampos Kostoulas.

Offiah spent last season on loan at Blackpool and had recently been linked with a move to Charlton.