All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day

Brighton playmaker Facundo Buonanotte has joined Chelsea on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old – who spent last term on loan at Leicester – was the subject of much transfer talk this summer.

Buonanotte was linked with permanent move away with German giants Borussia Dortmund reportedly ready with a £20m bid.

Brighton however were reluctant to part company with Buonanotte for good and favoured another loan. West Ham and Leeds United were both keen to take the player, with Leeds very close to completing the move.

Buonanotte was reportedly due to fly to Leeds last Friday but the plane was unexpectedly cancelled at the last minute and the Argentine never arrived for his medical.

It created some confusion but it soon emerged that Chelsea were putting the final touches on a season loan – and Stamford was the preferred option for the player.

Hurzeler: Buonanotte is ours for the future

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “This is a great opportunity for Facundo to play regular Premier League and Champions League football this season and further his development.

“Facundo has great potential and we see his long-term future with us here, and we will be monitoring his progress with Chelsea this season.”

The Argentina international joined Albion from Rosario in 2023 for around £7m and has made 50 appearances for the club in all competitions, having made his debut against Bournemouth in February 2023.

He spent last season on loan at Leicester City and made 35 appearances, scoring six goals in an impressive spell with the Foxes.

Buonanotte is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028.

Facundo Buonanotte to Chelsea verdict

This deal caught many by surprise last week. Some Brighton fans expressed concern that Buonanotte would receive little game time at Chelsea and could well be swapping the bench at the Amex Stadium for the bench at Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea were keen to bolster their attacking options, especially if there are fitness concerns with Cole Palmer as Buonanotte pretty much plays in the same position.

Enzo Maresca’s team will likely have more fixtures than Brighton this term as they compete in the Carabao, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League competitions.

Brighton are without European football and currently Buonanotte is behind the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio, Danny Welbeck and emerging talent Brajan Gruda.

The Seagulls also have attacking youngsters Harry Howell, Stefanos Tzimas, Tommy Watson and Charlampos Kostoulas all pushing for minutes in the cup competitions.

A loan seems right for Buonanotte but the destination appears odd. Leeds or West Ham would likely have been able to offer greater game time... but time will tell.

Chelsea have however added another seriously talented young player to their squad.

