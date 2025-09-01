All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day

Brighton playmaker Matt O'Riley is to complete a loan move to Marseille.

O'Riley started the first two Premier League matches for Brighton against Fulham and Everton but was benched in yesterday's rousing 2-1 win against Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

The 25-year-old Denmark international had been heavily linked with moves away from Brighton this summer. Napoli bid £25m for his services, while Roma, Atalanta and Juventus were also in the running.

Everton also made an approach to sign O’Riley, with David Moyes said to be a huge admirer.

But O'Riley agreed a loan to French club Marseille, and it is believed to be a straight loan move, with no obligation to buy.

He will team-up with former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Matt O’Riley arrives to join Olympique Marseille from Brighton on loan deal without option to buy.”

Romano added: “ Matt O’Riley, in Marseille today to sign in as new OM player as replacement for Rabiot.

“€2m plus add-ons loan fee, salary covered and green light from Brighton. The deal does NOT include any buy option.”

Roberto De Zerbi and Matt O’Riley link is intriguing

This is a surprise move for O’Riley. Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler seemed determined to get the best from him this season and he started the first two PL matches against Fulham and Everton.

He scored from the spot against Fulham and his general play was also quite good. He struggled at the Hill Dickinson Stadium as Brighton lost 2-0, but he was not the only Albion player below par that day.

He has struggled following his £25m move from Celtic but he has had a full pre-season and looks fully fit and raring to go. Brighton have yet to see the best of him but a move to Marseille could be a spark to reignite him.

De Zerbi and O’Riley is an intriguing combination and one that could work well in the Ligue One and the Champions League.

Brighton still have options in that No 10 position, with Brajan Gruda, Georginio and Jack Hinshelwood all more than capable in that role.

