Brighton midfield ace: Loan move helped my Albion career

The Ecuadorian international spent the first half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at the Antwerp-based club.

The 20-year-old made 12 appearances for De Kielse Ratten, scoring once, before he was recalled by Albion in January due to a shortage of midfielders.

Caicedo made his Premier League debut on April 9, setting up Enock Mwepu’s goal in Brighton’s 2-1 victory at Arsenal.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo in action for Belgian loan club Beerschot. Picture by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The young midfielder netted his first Seagulls goal in the thumping 4-0 home win over Manchester United on May 7.

Speaking to the club’s website, Caicedo said: “The truth is I feel it [the loan] helped me to go there and gain experience. I knew there were a lot of players here at Brighton who were playing so it would be very difficult to play.

"I was training well but I thought it was perhaps better to go and get more minutes, so I think going there helped me a lot.

“I got a lot of rhythm, which also helped me with the national team. If I had stayed here, there was very little probability that I would play because there are lot of good players here."

Caicedo also revealed that Albion and Ecuador teammate Jeremy Sarmiento had helped him quicklysettle at the Amex.

He added: “I understand English but not really well, so he helps me with translation when I don’t understand. That’s very good for me because I can catch understand things on and off the pitch.

"I feel very good in these last few months because I am playing, I’m helping the team, I’m bringing something and I’m very happy with how the season is ending.”

Caicedo and Sarmiento were both named in Ecuador’s squad for their goalless friendly draw against Mexico last [Sunday] night.

Caicedo played 90 minutes before being substituted in second half stoppage time. Sarmiento was named on the bench but didn’t take to the field.