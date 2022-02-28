Brighton midfielder may not return to Cambridge United to complete loan spell

The 20-year-old son of Albion's acting technical director David Weir has returned to the Amex to receive treatment for a knee injury he sustained in January.

The midfielder, who has also been hit by Covid, has not featured for the U's since their 1-0 home defeat to League One leaders Rotherham United on December 18.

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner revealed Brighton & Hove Albion's Jensen Weir may not return to complete his season-long loan at the Abbey Stadium. Picture by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

The England under-20 international had impressed before these setbacks, making 31 appearances in all competitions for Cambridge and scoring once.

Speaking to Cambridgeshire Live, Bonner said: “He’s still there at the moment (Brighton), and struggling a little bit.

“The longer that goes on makes it feel like he might not get back with us, because we’re going into quite a long period of time (out injured).

“He’s still under their watch at the moment, and seeing different people around his knee.

“There is no actual clarity on that, but as that goes forwards and continues, the longer period that seems might mean we’re running out of time to see him back with us.

“We’re just waiting for more information from them in terms of the consultations that he’s having, and the tests and things that he’s going through.

“That would be disappointing for us, because he was great before he had Covid just before Christmas, it was a really good run for him.

“I’m due to speak to him today to see how he’s getting along, but obviously he’s really well looked after and he’s got plenty of care and attention there.

“We’ll just keep an eye on that one over the next couple of weeks as to if and when we see him back before the end of the season.”

Bonner said a decision on Weir's future was imminent, but didn't specify when that decision would be made..

The U's boss added: “We’re waiting on doctors and the specialists, and their physio department.

“As soon as they give us that, we’ll know where we are. Maybe sometime this week, but it might roll into next week.