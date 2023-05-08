Brighton suffered a shock thrashing at the hands of relegation-threatened Everton at the Amex this evening (Monday, May 8).

Everton outclassed Brighton for large periods as they ran out 5-1 winners at the Amex (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Fresh from consecutive home wins over Wolves and Manchester United in their battle for a European place, Albion presumably would have been high on confidence.

But they got off to the worst start possible with Abdoulaye Doucouré scoring within 40 seconds after the hosts fell asleep at the back.

Brighton looked for an instant response but struggled to find cohesion in the forward areas.

Everton were a constant threat on the counter attack and caught Brighton napping again on the half hour mark. The lively Dwight McNeil was given far too much time and space to pick out a cross to an unmarked Doucouré who made it 2-0 with a fine volley.

Roberto De Zerbi and his side – as well as the fans – were shell-shocked and things quickly got worse when McNeil’s cross found its way in via Jason Steele’s back leg.

Steele redeemed himself with a great save to keep the scoreline down and leave his side with a fighting chance of a comeback.

De Zerbi made four half-time changes, with Evan Ferguson, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Levi Colwill brought on to spark a fight-back. Danny Welbeck, Deniz Undav, Facundo Buonanotte and Adam Webster were the players to make-way.

The substitutes made an instant impact, with Brighton suddenly looking dangerous in the forward areas. Evan Ferguson and Alexis Mac Allister both hit the bar as Albion threw men forward but Everton’s defence held firm.

Albion were always going to be light on numbers at the back – and susceptible to a counter attack – and they conceded a fourth when McNeil rounded Steele and walked the ball into the net.

With the game well and truly won, Everton’s impenetrable defensive was breached in comical fashion when Alexis Mac Allister unknowingly deflected the ball into the net when Mitoma hit the post.

Brighton were unable to find another goal and the game seemed to be petering out until McNeil broke clear of the defence and fired a superb strike into the top corner for 5-1.

After a dreadful evening – where they were a mess defensively – Brighton will have to pick themselves back up quickly for a trip to title-chasing Arsenal next weekend. Here is how we rated the players:

Jason Steele - 3: Hard to argue that he could have saved either goal in the first half - which were both scored from very close range. The goalkeeper was not helped at all by his defence. He will be disappointed with the own goal that made it 3-0 and he wasn't positioned correctly. It summed up Brighton's first half. Made a great save to prevent 4-0 before-half. Embarrassed by McNeil for fourth goal and had no chance of stopping fifth

Moises Caicedo - 3: Back in the new right-back role with Veltman and Lamptey still out and didn't look anywhere near as comfortable as he did against Manchester United. An off day for the talented Ecuadorian.

Adam Webster - 3: Lost his man for opening goal. Vital block as McNeil fired on target. Stood off McNeil and gave him too much space to pick out a cross for second goal. Some important defending at key moments but not good enough overall

Lewis Dunk - 3: A real off night for the captain. He was caught sleeping before the first goal. Received an early booking for tripping Calvert Lewin which didn't help matters. So close with looping header as Brighton searched for way back. Desperate sliding challenge couldn't stop McNeil from scoring his first. Out of position when forward made it 5-1.

Pervis Estupiñán - 3: Plenty of huff and puff but no end product today. Not great defensively either

Pascal Groß - 4: Last weekend's two goal hero struggled to make a similar impact this evening. Another player who wasn't himself and looked leggy.

Alexis Mac Allister - 4: Very sloppy in the first half as Everton dominated the midfield. Lost ball carelessly too many times. Came inches away with a flicked header onto the crossbar. Comical goal for 4-1.

Facundo Buonanotte - 3: Not afraid for the fight, getting involved in several tussles but not able to make a big impact. Replaced at half-time

Deniz Undav - 3: He was feeding off scraps in the first-half. Very quiet. Hooked at half-time.

Kaoru Mitoma - 5: Brighton's most threatening player but found it difficult against a dogged Everton defence. Gave the ball away before Everton's opener. It was his shot off the post that led to Brighton's only goal. Excellent volley across goal but Colwill couldn't adjust his body quick enough to turn it in.

Danny Welbeck - 3: Not in the game in the first-half and was limited to half chanes. One of four players taken off at half-time

Solly March - 5: March made an instant impact off the bench with a shot beaten away by Pickford. Every dangerous move seemed to go through him. Let himself down with a sloppy pass that led to the fourth goal. He was down hurt when the ball went in Replaced by Billy Gilmour. Worrying signs for a key player

Levi Colwill - 4: Was an aerial presence on corners but not brilliant defensively

Evan Ferguson - 6: So unlucky not to score. It was great to see him back and he could be the real difference maker if Brighton are to achieve a European place this season.

Julio Enciso - 5: Involved in some lovely moves and could have had a couple of assists on another day. Worked hard to get his team back into the game

