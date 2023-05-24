Brighton player ratings gallery: Young gems land an 8 as goal of the season contender earns draw against champions Manchester City and confirms Europa League place
In their final home game of the season, Albion were facing a City side who had already been crowned champions and had a guard of honour before the game.
An exhilarating first-half saw huge chances at both ends, with both teams playing some superb football.
Brighton created some big opportunities to open the scoring, with Danny Welbeck coming the closest with a free-kick striking the crossbar.
Man City were always a threat up the other end with Erling Haaland missing two great chances before he unselfishly turned provider for Phil Foden who made it 1-0.
Albion responded well and thought they had quickfire equaliser after Kaoru Mitoma bundled the ball in from a corner – but VAR adjudged it to be handball.
Undeterred, Albion continued to cause City problems at the back and a moment of magic came when Julio Enciso took aim from 30 yards and found the top corner with a stunning strike.
Brighton were in the ascendancy and found the net again through Danny Welbeck's great finish from a tight angle. But the experienced England striker was correctly ruled offside by the linesman.
Both teams had further chances to win the game in the second-half but City were controlling possession. Haaland thought he scored the winner with a towering header but he was adjudged to have fouled Levi Colwill.
In the end, nothing could separate the sides and Brighton got the point they needed, whilst City continued their mammoth unbeaten record ahead of two cup finals.