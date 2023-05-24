An astonishing goal from teenage star Julio Enciso earned Brighton the point they needed against Manchester City to secure a place in next season's Europa League.

In their final home game of the season, Albion were facing a City side who had already been crowned champions and had a guard of honour before the game.

An exhilarating first-half saw huge chances at both ends, with both teams playing some superb football.

Brighton created some big opportunities to open the scoring, with Danny Welbeck coming the closest with a free-kick striking the crossbar.

Man City were always a threat up the other end with Erling Haaland missing two great chances before he unselfishly turned provider for Phil Foden who made it 1-0.

Albion responded well and thought they had quickfire equaliser after Kaoru Mitoma bundled the ball in from a corner – but VAR adjudged it to be handball.

Undeterred, Albion continued to cause City problems at the back and a moment of magic came when Julio Enciso took aim from 30 yards and found the top corner with a stunning strike.

Brighton were in the ascendancy and found the net again through Danny Welbeck's great finish from a tight angle. But the experienced England striker was correctly ruled offside by the linesman.

Both teams had further chances to win the game in the second-half but City were controlling possession. Haaland thought he scored the winner with a towering header but he was adjudged to have fouled Levi Colwill.

In the end, nothing could separate the sides and Brighton got the point they needed, whilst City continued their mammoth unbeaten record ahead of two cup finals.

1 . Jason Steele - 7 Good solid performance. Earned massive applause for getting down well to save from Haaland early on. Not many keepers have stopped the Norwegian superstar from scoring this season. Steele could have done little to stop Phil Foden's goal from close range. Made a fine stop from substitute Cole Palmer. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Pascal Groß - 7 Defended mostly well when called upon but kept Haaland onside for opening goal Superb Cruyff turns which we have become used to seeing from the German. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

3 . Jan Paul van Hecke - 8 He hasn't had many opportunities this season but tasks don't get much tougher than keeping Erling Haaland quiet. The Dutchman held his own against the world class striker with some strong tackles and towering headers. He also managed to keep Alvarez quiet. Great performance. Did his best to stop Foden's shot after Haaland was unselfish but couldn't divert the ball away from the net. Booked. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

4 . Levi Colwill - 7 Covered well at the back, good reading of play to intercept. Very composed performance from the young Chelsea loanee, who Albion fans would love to keep at the club next season. Fouled by Haaland and striker had goal disallowed as a result Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images