Brighton pre-season 2025: Here's how to watch all the matches against Stoke City, Las Palmas and Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion are ramping up their pre-season preparations with their 10-day training camp in Spain.
The Seagulls flew to the Costa Del Sol where Fabian Hurzeler welcomes old faces, new signings, players returning from loans and some easing back from injuries.
The camp will include two friendly fixtures as they take on Championship side Stoke City and Spanish second tier outfit Las Palmas, who were relegated from La Liga last season.
Brighton will then play in two friendlies that will be open to the public as they take on Championship side Southampton on August 2 at St Mary’s and then at home to German Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg a week later.
The Premier campaign kicks off the following week against Fulham at the Amex Stadium on August 16.
How to watch Brighton in pre-season action
The Stoke City game will be played at the private training camp in Spain on Wednesday July 16. Kick-off is at 6pm UK time and will be streamed live and free to access for eligible members via MyAlbion+. Simply log in to your account on matchday to watch.
Albion will also play behind-closed-doors against Las Palmas on 21 July. It will also streamed live and free to access for eligible members via MyAlbion+.
On Saturday 2 August, Fabian Hurzeler takes his team to St Mary’s Stadium to face Southampton. Kick-off is at 3.30pm. Once again, access is via MyAlbion+.
What has Fabian Hurzeler been up to?
Hurzeler told Sussex World: “I travelled a lot. I was in Spain to learn a little bit, continue learning my Spanish, improving my Spanish.
“I was in the United States learning from other kinds of sports, American football, basketball, just to learn from other high performance cultures.
“It was quite interesting, and then I was a little bit in the mountains, enjoying the time there.
“So, it was a mix between a learning holiday and an enjoying holiday, and of course the owner keeps me busy with all the things we are doing, but in a positive way. So, that was my break.
“I think the United States is a very positive environment. The people are very open-minded, and they have different things in their culture."
The pre-season training camp is quite the contrast to last season as Albion embarked on a high-profile tour of Japan. Hurzeler admits he has planned this trip to Spain and the opponents they will face very carefully.
“I try to control, honestly, everything,” the German head coach said. “The time of the games, how many you play, that we have the right opponents, that we get the right training sessions on the pitch, the right number of training sessions, that we have the right quality of opponents at the right time.
"So, I had more impact on this pre-season than I had before.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.