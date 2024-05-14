Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will be boosted by the return of his flying full back to face ChelseaRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will be boosted by the return of his flying full back to face Chelsea
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will be boosted by the return of his flying full back to face Chelsea

Brighton predicted XI vs Chelsea: Two key changes made and ex-Chelsea star returns to face old club

By Derren Howard
Published 14th May 2024, 09:37 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 10:03 BST
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion remain on track for a top half finish as they welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium on Wednesday. The Seagulls have just two Premier League matches remaining this term, starting with Mauricio Pochettino’s in-form team and then Man United on Sunday. A top 10 finish will be a decent return for Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who competed in Europe for the first team this season and also suffered numerous injuries. Albion expect to have nine players missing for this one but should be boosted by a return to the starting XI for a former Chelsea man. Here’s how Brighton could line-up to face Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

The Dutch goalkeeper has settled in well following his £16m move last summer. An upgrade on Robert Sanchez who left to join Chelsea for £25m.

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Dutch goalkeeper has settled in well following his £16m move last summer. An upgrade on Robert Sanchez who left to join Chelsea for £25m. Photo: Lewis Storey

The former Chelsea man should start this one having recovered from injury. Joel Veltman also picked up a knock at Newcastle

2. Tariq Lamptey - RB

The former Chelsea man should start this one having recovered from injury. Joel Veltman also picked up a knock at Newcastle Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

If he's fit, he plays. Remains Albion's most important player.

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

If he's fit, he plays. Remains Albion's most important player. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Looks back to his best after a frustrating season with injuries and loss of form. Van Hecke remains out with injury.

4. Adam Webster - CB

Looks back to his best after a frustrating season with injuries and loss of form. Van Hecke remains out with injury. Photo: GLYN KIRK

