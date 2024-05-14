Brighton predicted XI vs Chelsea: Two key changes made and ex-Chelsea star returns to face old club

Brighton and Hove Albion remain on track for a top half finish as they welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium on Wednesday. The Seagulls have just two Premier League matches remaining this term, starting with Mauricio Pochettino’s in-form team and then Man United on Sunday. A top 10 finish will be a decent return for Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who competed in Europe for the first team this season and also suffered numerous injuries. Albion expect to have nine players missing for this one but should be boosted by a return to the starting XI for a former Chelsea man. Here’s how Brighton could line-up to face Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.