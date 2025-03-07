Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk holds up strange Fabian Hurzeler sign at Luke Littler darts match

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk enjoyed an epic night at the Premier League darts at the Brighton Centre

Injured Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk enjoyed the Premier League darts at the Brighton Centre last night.

Dunk, who is currently out of action with a rib injury, witnessed an epic night as world champion Luke Littler beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 to win night five of the Premier League in Brighton, where there were two nine-dart finishes.

Earlier, world number one Luke Humphries had hit a nine-darter in his quarter-final defeat to Sussex darts player Rob Cross – who then also produced a perfect leg as he was later edged out 6-5 by Aspinall.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion is currently injured with a rib issue

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions following their loss at the City Ground. This Saturday Brighton are back in Premier League action as they welcome ninth placed Fulham to the Amex Stadium.

An update on Dunk’s fitness will be provided by Hurzeler at today’s pre-Fulham press conference, which will be held at 9am at the Lancing Training Centre.

Joel Veltman, who will be at Brighton next season after extending his contract, was also spotted at the darts last night sporting a Michael van Gerwen top. Unfortunately for Veltman, Littler earlier saw off van Gerwen 6-2 in the semi-finals.

“Luke (Humphries) was clear, but with him losing I was just concentrating on my own game,” Littler told Sky Sports.

“Coming off the back of the UK Open I was playing really well and I think I played very well tonight which is why I picked up another trophy."

