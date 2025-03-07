Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk holds up strange Fabian Hurzeler sign at Luke Littler darts match
Injured Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk enjoyed the Premier League darts at the Brighton Centre last night.
Dunk, who is currently out of action with a rib injury, witnessed an epic night as world champion Luke Littler beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 to win night five of the Premier League in Brighton, where there were two nine-dart finishes.
Earlier, world number one Luke Humphries had hit a nine-darter in his quarter-final defeat to Sussex darts player Rob Cross – who then also produced a perfect leg as he was later edged out 6-5 by Aspinall.
During the night Dunk, 33, held up a sign to the cameras about his head coach Fabian Hurzeler, that read: “Hurzeler out, out, in, in, out, in.”
The sign could have been a subtle dig at some Brighton fans who were calling for Hurzeler’s dismissal following their painful 7-0 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest last month.
Hurzeler, 32, joined Brighton last summer to replace former head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The German boss has guided Brighton to eighth in the Premier League and into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions following their loss at the City Ground. This Saturday Brighton are back in Premier League action as they welcome ninth placed Fulham to the Amex Stadium.
An update on Dunk’s fitness will be provided by Hurzeler at today’s pre-Fulham press conference, which will be held at 9am at the Lancing Training Centre.
Joel Veltman, who will be at Brighton next season after extending his contract, was also spotted at the darts last night sporting a Michael van Gerwen top. Unfortunately for Veltman, Littler earlier saw off van Gerwen 6-2 in the semi-finals.
“Luke (Humphries) was clear, but with him losing I was just concentrating on my own game,” Littler told Sky Sports.
“Coming off the back of the UK Open I was playing really well and I think I played very well tonight which is why I picked up another trophy."
