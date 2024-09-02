Brighton spent £200m this summer but 'unknown' midfielder catches Fabian Hurzeler's eye at Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Few expected Yasin Ayari to be anywhere in the the first team at Brighton this season. The Sweden international midfielder spent last term on loan in the Championship with Blackburn and many predicted another loan this campaign – especially after Brighton’s £200m summer spend.

The Albion midfield has transformed this summer with Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour departing for Borussia Dortmund and Naples respectively and Mats Wieffer and Matt O’Riley arriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wieffer, who had two season under Arne Slot at Feyenoord, arrived for £25m and O’Riley came in from Celtic for £25m. Both were expected to be Hurzeler’s main men in midfield but O’Riley sustained an ankle ligament injury six minutes into his debut in the Carabao Cup against Crawley Town last Tuesday and will undergo surgery, while Wieffer picked an injury in the opening day win at Everton.

Brighton's Yasin Ayari impressed at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal

Ferdi Kadıoğlu, another £25m summer capture, can also play in central midfield but the Turkey international tweaked his hamstring during training last week and was ruled out of the game against Arsenal.

Worse followed, as the experienced James Milner hobbled off at the Emirates after 16 minutes and Ayari was introduced to the midfield alongside the youthful Carlos Baleba.

Ayari had impressed Hurzeler in pre-season and the 20-year-old certainly made the most of his big chance during the 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A player who is always there,” said the German head coach after the draw at the Arsenal. “Didn’t miss one training session in pre-season.

“A top motivated player. He plays with high intensity against the ball. Quality in possession especially with his deep runs. He made a great impact. Used his chance. Now up to him to continue at this level. Keep going at this level and we try to help him.

“Let’s see what happens but I’m happy to have him here. I love players who give everything for the club. Gives their last per cent. A team player and you need them to be successful. You can’t just have creative players and leaders. He is very helpful for the balance.”

Brighton are second in the table – behind Manchester City – with seven points from their first three matches. The Premier League now pauses for the international break and Ayari will no doubt be pushing for a starting role for the next match which is against newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, September 14.