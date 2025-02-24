Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League team news ahead of Bournemouth

There was one piece of good news from the Brighton medical team this week as they prepare to face six-placed Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Left-back Pervis Estupinan has recovered from his muscular issues and is in line to start his first match since the 3-1 win at Manchester United on January 19.

Elsewhere though the news was not quite so positive for the likes of skipper Lewis Dunk, experienced defender Joel Veltman and veteran front-runner Danny Welbeck.

Here’s the latest injury news following today’s pre-match press conference from head coach Fabian Hurzeler…

James Milner – out: The 39-year-old started the first three matches of the season but injured his hamstring in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal last September and has not been seen since. Hurzeler has refused to rule the former Liverpool man and Premier League winner out for the season but a return does not appear likely anytime time soon.

Igor Julio – out: The Brazilian defender injured his hamstring in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium in January and was swiftly ruled out for the season.

Ferdi Kadioglu – out: The £25m summer signing was just starting to show his best form before injury an injury during the 2-1 loss at Liverpool last November scuppered the midfielder’s progress. Kadioglu underwent surgery on a toe injury and progress has been painfully slow. “He's still not on the pitch, so it will take time,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World earlier today.

Jason Steele – out: The experienced goalkeeper underwent surgery on an injured shoulder last month and remains out of action. Carl Rushworth is expected to be on the bench once more to provide cover for regular No 1 Bart Verbruggen.

Lewis Dunk – out: The skipper injured his ribs in the first half of the 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win against Chelsea and has missed the following Premier League wins against Chelsea and Southampton. “There's no chance,” said Hurzeler when asked if Dunk can play against Bournemouth.

Joel Veltman – doubt: Hurzeler said the experienced Dutchman is a doubt but it seems he’s more of an out ahead of Bournemouth. Tariq Lamptey will likely switch to right back as Veltman recovers from a foot and ankle issue. "It's not a bad, bad one, but it's not a good, good one! He is very doubtful for this game tomorrow and also for the game against Newcastle.

"At the moment it's an okay injury that wouldn't take that long, so hopefully he will be back in some weeks,” said the head coach.

Danny Welbeck – doubt: Welbeck suffered a knock in training last week and was rested at Southampton with the Bournemouth match very much in mind. I'm still concerned about Joel and about Danny. We have to wait to see how training will go today, then we can make a decision,” said Hurzeler.