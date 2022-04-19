After having a huge say in the top four race — with back-to-back wins against Arsenal and Tottenham — the Seagulls are now set to travel to the Etihad, where they could dent Manchester City‘s title hopes.
Lallana, a second-half substitute against Spurs, said: “It’s remarkable to go back-to-back in North London. I’m not sure I’ve been a part of that in my career.
“There’s a feel good factor in coming to London. The suns out and it’s a nice spring afternoon.
“Tottenham are a top team. We will take a lot of confidence from today.”
Lallana said the final stretch of the season is ‘going to be interesting’.
He added: “We’ve done them [Arsenal and Tottenham] both a favour.
“We can’t be biased.
“It’s wide open. It’s a great year in the Premier League.
“There’s tough teams week in week out. We are one of them [and have caused] upsets this year against big teams.
“Hopefully we can get one more on Wednesday night against City for my old team.”
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...