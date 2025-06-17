Brighton’s England under-21 ace impressed from day one

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Webster believes the sky is the limit for Albion's England under-21 midfielder Jack Hinshelwood.

Hinshelwood, 20, was a key player for the Seagulls last term with five goals and three assists from 26 Premier League appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His versatility was useful for head coach Fabian Hurzeler as the midfielder covered at right back, left back and even as a false nine in the final match of the season at Tottenham where he scored twice in a 4-1 win.

Hinshelwood is currently in action for the England under-21s at the European Championships and impressed as a second half substitute in England's 0-0 draw against Slovenia last Sunday.

He is pushing for his first start of the tournament tomorrow night against Group B leaders Germany.

Hinshelwood is the son of former Albion defender Adam and made his debut for Brighton at Aston Villa in May 2023 under former boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webster, speaking to the Albion website, said: "A lot of the under-21s came and he was the youngest one – and he was the best one.

“We knew then he was going be a player. The maturity that he shows, he's played so many different positions and never looked out of place.

“He’s played a lot at full-back. Centre-midfield is obviously his position but he played up top [against Tottenham] and he did really well.

“His goal ratio is incredible for how many appearances he's made, it really is amazing. He's still so young and he's got so much potential. We're lucky to have him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You wouldn't believe he's only 20 because of how mature he is, on and off the pitch. The sky is the limit for him."

Always grateful to Roberto De Zerbi

Hinshelwood, speaking last week to the Albion website, added: “ When I made that transition from the under-21s to the first team, so many players just made me feel so welcome and respected me for who I was and how hard I worked.

“Pascal Gross, Dunky, Danny Welbeck and Jason Steele were all so great and made the step up as easy as it can be. And they are still doing that with some of the young players who have come to the club since.

“It’s one of the things which makes Brighton so special as a club. Roberto De Zerbi then gave me my debut and I will always be thankful to him for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always remember when I made my debut at Aston Villa and he told me to go out and play with big balls.”

Hinshelwood admits he’s happy to play in any position for Brighton but feels his best spot is centre mid.

“Yes, I’d say in the middle, but you know I'd play anywhere for the team,” Hinshelwood added.

“Everyone in the squad sometimes has to play out of position – look at Carlos Baleba going in alongside [Lewis] Dunk for a couple of games. I might not be in my best position, but I try to give my all.”

For your next Albion read: Forget Joao Pedro – here's three reasons why Brighton will thrive as Newcastle accelerate deal