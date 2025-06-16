Joao Pedro looks to be on his way but many Brighton fans are not that worried

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the key tricks to signing talented young players is knowing when to sell them.

Brighton, for the most part, tend to get that right and right now appears to be the time sell Joao Pedro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls signed the Brazilian from Watford in 2023 for a then club record of £30m.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion will likely leave this summer with Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal said to be keen

Pedro has made 70 appearances for the Albion and netted a very respectable 30 goals with 10 assists.

His ability to play most positions across the front line and his physical presence make him a very attractive option for many of the top clubs with Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool all said to be keen – Newcastle are so far pushing the most. Pedro is though said to favour a move to London.

Pedro is 23 with plenty of time to improve but he’s a very confident young man and he’s certain he can handle the very top level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro is easily capable of playing Champions League and that’s why Eddie Howe is so keen to land him.

So why sell now?

The simple answer is, Pedro wants to go… but often, football is not that straight-forward.

It has to be right for Brighton and there needs to be a club (preferably clubs) willing to part with around £65m to seal the transfer.

In this case – and in this transfer window – that looks very likely to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro, according to to his Brazilian teammate Igor Julio, told the Brighton bosses earlier this season he wants to go this summer.

Igor’s quotes were widely relayed late last week but the news will be little surprise to Brighton fans and those close to the club, who had already sensed that plenty was not right with Pedro last season.

At times he looked sulky, his body language was not always good and he received some stick from Albion fans because of that.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler understandably tried to manage the situation as he wanted one of Brighton’s best players performing at the highest possible level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a leader,” Hurzeler would say. “I demand a lot from Joao Pedro.”

Hurzeler even made him captain for the 1-1 draw against Arsenal last January. A decision that surprised some as it followed some sulky performances in his previous matches.

The German head coach eventually lost patience. Pedro was criticised after a needless red card at Brentford, which saw him suspended for three matches.

Pedro then missed the final two matches of the season for disciplinary issues after a training ground bust-up with Albion’s Player of the Year Jan Paul van Hecke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro though remains a very talented player and his red card and tangle with Van Hecke will do little to deter his suitors. Pedro will almost certainly leave and Brighton will likely double the £30m they paid Watford.

Three reasons to be cheerful

Brighton have their bases covered. They have an experienced striker in Danny Welbeck who is currently playing some of the best football of his career.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal man netted 10 goals in the Premier League last term for the first time in his career and his contribution was arguably more important than Pedro’s.

Albion also have Georginio Rutter, a player they signed last summer from Leeds United for £40m. Georginio impressed last season in the No 10 role and became an instant hit with the fans. At 23, the Frenchman is now approaching his peak. Georginio can just about do what Pedro does… but without the drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third reason to be cheerful is new signing Charalampos Kostoulas. The 18-year-old confirmed his £30m arrival last week on a five-year contract and much is expected of the Greek teenager.

Hurzeler described him as “outstanding” and Kostoulas will add a fresh, youthful and dynamic edge.

Brighton will lose Pedro but they have experience (Welbeck), a player approaching his peak (Georginio) and also youth (Kostoulas) to fill the void.

They also have £22m summer arrival Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson returning from his West Ham loan.

The bases are covered… now the question is where does Pedro go and how much can Brighton get for him?

For your next Albion read: Fabrizio Romano says Brighton have agreed another summer transfer