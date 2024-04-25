Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi revealed on Wednesday (April 24) that the Republic of Ireland international had been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks.

The Italian said: “He felt pain in the ankle a lot of time and he tried to move on, to play with pain.

“But at the end he preferred to stop and to think about next season."

Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson said his season has ended ‘earlier than I would’ve wanted’ after persistent injury problems. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Ferguson, 19, has scored only six goals in all competitions this season, with his last goal coming in the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in November.

He started the season on fire, scoring on the opening day against Luton and netted his first career hat-trick against Newcastle three matches later.

Ferguson became only the fourth 18-year-old to score a Premier League hat-trick, following Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Chris Bart-Williams

However, the teenager has been hampered by injury problems and has struggled to find his best form after a breakout 2023, which also saw him grab his first two goals for the Republic of Ireland.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, Ferguson wrote: “It’s been a season of mixed emotions, taken plenty of lessons and positives from it but still frustrating that it has ended earlier than I would’ve wanted.

“Wishing the lads the very best of luck for the final few games, I may not be able to help on the pitch but I’ll be supporting them every step of the way.

“Counting down the days to pre-season already and getting back to 100 per cent fitness next season.”

Ferguson is not the only player ruled out for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

Pervis Estupinan will also miss the remaining games of the season, De Zerbi confirmed.

“Pervis is finished for the season,” the manager said. “[He has hurt his] calf.”