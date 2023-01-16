Brighton star makes a BBC team of week dominated by Arsenal trio and Aston Villa stars

Solly March has been included in Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week following his man-of-the-match performance against Liverpool on Saturday.

The in-form winger scored twice as Brighton claimed a memorable 3-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side, making it four goals in as many Premier League games for the 28-year-old.

March gave Albion the lead less then a minute into the second half, poking home following a miss-hit Karou Mitoma shot, before doubling his sides lead with an outstanding curling effort across Allison from the edge of the area.

Crooks said: “He was unlucky not to make my team of the week when Brighton obliterated Southampton at St Mary's on December 26.

"Solly March scored a cracker that day and has been playing brilliantly throughout this season.”

The win lifts Brighton to seventh in the table, leapfrogging Liverpool who dropped to ninth after the second successive league defeat. The Reds are yet to win a game in any competition since returning to action following the World Cup.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Commenting on Liverpool’s form, Crooks said: “If you're a Liverpool fan you must be concerned. It wasn't losing to Brighton that stopped me in my tracks but the manner in which they lost.

"I said after their defeat against Brentford that their midfield looked old and unable to compete in the way they were two seasons ago. Jurgen Klopp has failed to address this problem and Liverpool will continue to struggle until he does.”

Here is the full team of the week – which includes Arsenal, Manchester Untied and Aston Villa players.

1. Emiliano Martinez The World Cup winner was back in-between the sticks for the first time since the eventful final in Qatar, helping his side to a 2-1 win over Leeds. Crooks said: "The save by Martinez from Jack Harrison at point-blank range was stunning. The World Cup winner with Argentina must be on an amazing high and full of confidence since his enormous success in Qatar. Martinez has been in sparkling form since his return to Aston Villa and was crucial in his side's 2-1 win over Leeds United." (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Ben White The 25-year-old was imperative to helping Arsenal keep a clean sheet in their important 2-0 vicotry in the North London derby. Crooks said: "Both Gabriel and William Saliba have featured in my teams this season but less so Ben White. I thought the defender was outstanding against Tottenham. He did his job quietly and effectively and dealt with the threat of Son Heung-min brilliantly. In fact there was a moment in the first half when he had Son in his pocket." (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Luke Shaw Playing in his less-favoured position of centre-back, Luke Shaw managed to keep goal scoring sensation Erling Haaland quiet in Manchester United's 2-1 over their noisy neighbours. Crooks said: "I said when Luke Shaw played in the centre-back role against Bournemouth recently that he was inspirational. Well, against Manchester City's goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland, he was even better." (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images) Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

4. Alex Moreno Alex Moreno came off the bench to make his debut for Aston Villa in their 2-1 over Leeds, having joined the club from Real Betis for an undisclosed fee last week. Crooks said: "It's not very often you see a defender come on as a substitute and have the sort of impact Alex Moreno had on his debut for his new club. The quality of his defending was at times quite outstanding against Leeds. "The way he responded when Leeds attacker Rodrigo rounded Martinez in the Villa goal and then blocked what was a certain goal from crossing the line was superb." (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales