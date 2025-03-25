Brighton star receives surprise England call-up as Tottenham ace drops out

Call-up for Brighton’s longest serving player

Brighton midfielder Maisie Symonds has received a first England call-up ahead of next month’s Nations League double-header against Belgium.

Maisie is Albion women’s team’s current longest serving player and has made 70 appearances since joining in January 2021.

The 22-year-old has previously represented the Lionesses at youth level all the way up to the under-23s. She will be joined in Sarina Wiegman’s squad by Albion teammates Fran Kirby and Nikita Parris.

Brighton's Maisie Symonds in action for England Women's U23 against France at The Lamex Stadium

A 24-player Lionesses squad announced on Tuesday also includes a return for Manchester City’s Khiara Keating, who has not been involved since last summer, as one of four goalkeepers, while Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Symonds’ club-mate Kirby are back after injuries.

Tottenham forward Jess Naz is among those dropping out from the last squad, along with injured duo Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace.

Having opened their Group A3 fixtures in February with a 1-1 draw in Portugal and 1-0 victory over Spain at Wembley, England will continue by taking on Belgium at Ashton Gate a week on Friday, then again in Leuven four days later.

They played Belgium in their 2023 Nations League campaign, winning 1-0 at the King Power Stadium before being beaten 3-2 away. They also faced them at Ashton Gate earlier that year in the Arnold Clark Cup, winning 6-1.

Wiegman expects tough test

Boss Sarina Wiegman said in a statement from the Football Association: “It’s good for us to be back together so quickly after a positive start to this year.

“We have a lot we want to achieve in the Nations League and although we are satisfied with our start in the group, there’s much more work to be done to improve our game.

“After two very difficult fixtures against them in 2023 we know the challenge Belgium will pose. We will need to be fully focused and perform at our best to get the two results we are looking for.

“I’m looking forward to getting the players together and continuing the hard work on the grass at St George’s Park before travelling to Bristol.

“It will be a pleasure to return back to Ashton Gate, it’s a stadium that brings back happy memories and a crowd who gave us great support in 2023.

“To play in front of a sell-out crowd is not something we will ever take for granted and I’m sure their backing will provide us with the extra energy we need and hopefully help us secure three important points.”

