The latest from Brighton and Hove Albion loan stars as duo set for Champions League

Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte could be in line for Champions League football after all this term.

The Argentina playmaker made a surprise switch to Chelsea last month on a season loan from Brighton, with no obligation to buy.

Buonanotte, 20, had looked set to join newly-promoted Leeds United on loan but the deal collapsed at the last moment once Chelsea's interest was confirmed.

Buonanotte wanted Chelsea as he was keen to test his skills at the very highest level in the Champions League. But his hopes looked dashed when he was omitted from Enzo Maresca's initial 25-man squad.

However, an injury to Chelsea’s Portuguese midfielder Dario Essuga has opened the door for the Brighton man and Buonanotte is now listed by Uefa to compete in the top tier of European competition.

Chelsea start their European campaign at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Buonanotte made his competitive debut for the Blues in their 2-2 Premier League draw at Brentford last Saturday. He will now hope to be involved at the Allianz Arena tomorrow.

Matt O’Riley eyes Real Madrid

Another Brighton loan ace Matt O’Riley is also preparing for the Champions League with Marseille.

O’Riley, 24, debuted for Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille in the 4-0 Ligue 1 win against Lorient last Friday.

De Zerbi’s men start their Champions League campaign tonight at Real Madrid and O’Riley will hope to be involved at The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

