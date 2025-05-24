In his final game for Sunderland before he moves to the south coast, Tom Watson gifted Sunderland a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United (Photo: Getty).

Brighton's confirmed first summer transfer scored a last-gasp winner to seal Premier League football for Sunderland in the play-off finals (Saturday, May 24).

In April, it was confirmed that Tom Watson would join the Albion on the first day of the Summer Transfer Window. He leaves his boyhood club, who penned his signature at the age of six years old.

He signed for the Seagulls with a reported £10 million pound price tag. The deal runs until June 2029 and it’s yet another promising talent Brighton have been able to snap up.

At the time, Seagulls Technical director David Weir said: “Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time.

"He's had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland, and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer.

"However, for now, his full focus is on helping them finish their season as strongly as possible.”

Looking into the future, he definitely ended the season in the best possible fashion for his club.

This season at Sunderland, he’s made 21 appearances and scored three goals. The third, however, is arguably the most valuable the 19-year-old will ever score.

His strike from outside the box in the fifth minute of stoppage time made it 2-1 to Sunderland. During most of the Championship play-off final, the Black Cats looked in trouble against Sheffield United.

However, it was the last laugh for the new Brighton player, who was able to seal his time at Sunderland off with the gift of Premiership football.

According to the BBC, Sunderland will now receive a minimum of £220m in extra income, which is an increase on last year's £140m.

Speaking to Sky Sports after sending Sunderland up, he said: “I can’t really put it into words… it’s unbelievable.

“We’ll see each other in the Premier League (Sunderland and Brighton), in the big time… that story was written for me when I came off the bench and I couldn’t of pictured it any better."

With the likes of star winger Karou Mitoma being analysed by Bayern Munich for a transfer this summer, Tom Watson could be Albion’s next big thing.