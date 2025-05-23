'Hangover' - Ex-Spurs player says Brighton can 'capitalise' against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham side

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 23rd May 2025, 17:48 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 14:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Gus Poyet believes Albion could take advantage of Spurs in their final Premier League fixture after Tottenham’s Europa League triumph.

Gus Poyet played for Spurs from 2001 to 2004, making nearly 100 appearances. He later managed Brighton from 2009 to 2013, winning promotion from League One. Now, the two clubs meet on the final day of the Premier League season — a fitting clash tied together by Poyet’s football journey.

Before the game, Gus expressed that it could be a great opportunity to get a win over Spurs, following their Europa League final win against Manchester United (Wednesday, May 21).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Poyet said: “I believe it could well be indeed (be a hangover).

Former Spurs midfielder and Albion coach Gus Poyet believes that Spurs will struggle against Brighton in their final game. (Photo: Getty Images)Former Spurs midfielder and Albion coach Gus Poyet believes that Spurs will struggle against Brighton in their final game. (Photo: Getty Images)
Former Spurs midfielder and Albion coach Gus Poyet believes that Spurs will struggle against Brighton in their final game. (Photo: Getty Images)

"The celebrations would have gone on long into the night after the final and they have the parade and no time to prepare for the game.

"Ange could well rotate the team, so some players will be fresher than others, but the hangover will very likely be evident…

"Brighton can capitalise on this for sure.”

The former Spurs man also commented on Ange Postecoglou’s infamous quote about winning something in his second season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was able to speak that into reality, winning Tottenham’s first trophy in 17 years, beating Manchester United to win the Europa League.

Poyet added: “Sometimes a quote stays with you after an interview and this one was one that stuck.

Ange has now delivered on this so no one can begrudge him the success that he achieved winning the Europa League.

"He has had a tough time this season, many injuries and lots of defeats in the Premier League, but he is the first manager to win a trophy for Spurs in 17 years.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This interview was made possible with the help of Casino.org

For your next Albion read: Every Premier League club’s average attendance this season ranked - including Brighton, Fulham and Newcastle United

Related topics:Ange PostecoglouEuropa LeaguePremier LeagueAlbionBrightonLeague OneManchester United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice