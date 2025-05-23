Gus Poyet believes Albion could take advantage of Spurs in their final Premier League fixture after Tottenham’s Europa League triumph.

Gus Poyet played for Spurs from 2001 to 2004, making nearly 100 appearances. He later managed Brighton from 2009 to 2013, winning promotion from League One. Now, the two clubs meet on the final day of the Premier League season — a fitting clash tied together by Poyet’s football journey.

Before the game, Gus expressed that it could be a great opportunity to get a win over Spurs, following their Europa League final win against Manchester United (Wednesday, May 21).

Poyet said: “I believe it could well be indeed (be a hangover).

Former Spurs midfielder and Albion coach Gus Poyet believes that Spurs will struggle against Brighton in their final game. (Photo: Getty Images)

"The celebrations would have gone on long into the night after the final and they have the parade and no time to prepare for the game.

"Ange could well rotate the team, so some players will be fresher than others, but the hangover will very likely be evident…

"Brighton can capitalise on this for sure.”

The former Spurs man also commented on Ange Postecoglou’s infamous quote about winning something in his second season.

He was able to speak that into reality, winning Tottenham’s first trophy in 17 years, beating Manchester United to win the Europa League.

Poyet added: “Sometimes a quote stays with you after an interview and this one was one that stuck.

Ange has now delivered on this so no one can begrudge him the success that he achieved winning the Europa League.

"He has had a tough time this season, many injuries and lots of defeats in the Premier League, but he is the first manager to win a trophy for Spurs in 17 years.”

