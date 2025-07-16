Brighton star spotted at Spanish pre-season training camp as Manchester United transfer stalls

All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan continues to be linked with a summer exit to Manchester United or AC Milan.

Estupinan told South American media last month that he expects to leave during this transfer window.

“The club know that I would like to grow, that I would like to keep growing. The club have understood this,” he said.

Brighton defender Pervis Estupinan is pictured in training at Albion's pre-season training camp in Spain

“I've spoken to the club. The club have given me this bit of freedom to be able to make a decision.”

Manchester United are said to have a long-standing interest in the 27-year-old Ecuador international but Italian giants AC Milan are also said to be in the running and have made contact with the club.

Estupinan has a guide price of £30m and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027. The former Watford man joined Brighton in 2022 from Villareal for around £15m after Marc Cucurella's £63m exit to Chelsea.

The reliable full back has made 104 appearances for the Seagulls with five goals and 14 assists. He is currently in the Costa Del Sol with Brighton as part of Fabian Hurzeler’s 10-day training camp in Spain.

Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan looks relaxed amid the transfer speculation

Estupinan was spotted in action during a training session and was also pictured giving the thumbs up on the Albion website.

Brighton signing could see Pervis Estupinan exit

Last week Albion confirmed the signing of Belgium international left back Maxim De Cuyper, which could pave the way for Estupinan's departure.

Fabian Hurzeler said, “Maxim is a creative left-back who has great experience at Champions League level as well as in the domestic league.

“He has a great reputation for creativity and has shown his ability across different positions, although we primarily see him challenging for a left-back spot with us.

“Maxim arrives having won the league and cup in recent years with Brugge, so it’s great that despite his young age, he clearly has a winner’s mentality. We’re excited to work with him.”