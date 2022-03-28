Brighton star 'very happy' to make international debut

The 23-year-old started La Albiceleste's 3-0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela on Friday [March 25].

Mac Allister was replaced by Paris Saint-Germain winger Ángel Di María on 70 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Argentina, who have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, ran out winners thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Di María and Fiorentina's Nicolás González.

Posting on Instagram, Mac Allister, who has netted twice in 24 Premier League games for Albion this season, said: "[I'm] very happy to have officially debuted with the Argentine national team and in such a special place.

"Thank you very much to all those who accompanied me/accompany me day by day on this path and make all this possible. Let's go Argentina."

Argentina sit second in South America's ten-team qualifying group. They have taken 38 points from 16 games and are four points behind leaders Brazil.

Los Albiceleste conclude their qualifying campaign with a trip to Jeremy Sarmiento and Moises Caicedo's Ecuador, who lie third and have also qualified for this winter's FIFA World Cup, this Wednesday.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in action on his Argentina debut against Venezuela. Picture by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images