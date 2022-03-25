Brighton duo book FIFA World Cup spot with Ecuador despite defeat

La Tri booked their place as automatic qualifiers from the South American group despite falling to a 3-1 away defeat to Paraguay last (Thursday) night.

Robert Morales' early strike and a Piero Hincapié own goal in first half stoppage time put the hosts in front at the break.

Newcastle United star Miguel Almirón tripled Paraguay's advantage just after half-time before Jordy Caicedo netted a late consolation goal from the penalty spot.

Paraguay's Blas Riveros was sent off with two minute to go.

Albion winger Sarmiento came on in the second half for la Tri, his first senior appearance since surgery on his hamstring in December. Seagulls midfielder Caicedo, meanwhile, was suspended.

Ecuador's place at this year's tournament was confirmed thanks to Peru's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay, a result which meant the Peruvians could not catch the Ecuadorians or Uruguayans.

Third-placed Ecuador and Uruguay, in fourth, both have 25 points with one qualifier remaining. Peru sit four points behind in fifth.

Brighton & Hove Albion duo Jeremy Sarmiento (right) and Moises Caicedo are heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Ecuador. Picture by Alberto Valdes/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

La Tri and Uruguay join South American group leaders Brazil and second-placed Argentina in Qatar in November.

Ecuador conclude their qualifying campaign with a home clash against Alexis Mac Allister's Argentina on Wednesday (March 30) morning.

Argentina entertain bottom-of-the-table Venezuela this (Friday) evening.

